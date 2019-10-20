Home States Telangana

TSRTC bandh impedes Telangana but Hyderabad moves on

Situation peaceful, barring stray incidents of violence; over 3,000 people taken into preventive custody in Hyderabad

Published: 20th October 2019 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

TSRTC workers blocking road in protest ( Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state bandh declared by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Saturday passed off peacefully, apart from a few incidents of violence.
The bandh evoked a good response and impacted people’s lives more in districts where most buses remained off the roads. However, Hyderabad remained largely unaffected, as most commercial establishments remained open, private cabs and autos were available, and a handful of buses plied on the roads. However, the city police took as many as 3,294 people into preventive custody.

The bandh received support from all opposition political parties and civil society organisations. Many unions of state government employees, including the Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers, Telangana Gazetted Officers, revenue and power departments, also supported the bandh, with their members wearing black bands on their arms as they worked.

As TSRTC employees and opposition-party leaders halted buses across the state, clashes erupted between them and the police. Two incidents of stone-pelting on buses were reported in Nizamabad district, where protesters raised slogans at bus depots and atop buses. Police were deployed at many TSRTC depots in the state. In Hyderabad, police pickets were set up at bus depots and other important spots to prevent protesters from creating a ruckus.

A 24-year-old private driver of an RTC bus was severely thrashed and abused by protesters in Hyderabad near Nagole after the agitators stopped the bus in the middle of the road. The police have registered a case.

Several politicians were detained by the police at many places across the state before dawn on Saturday. Attempts to burn effigies of the chief minister were foiled by the police at many places. Women conductors were also detained for participating in the protests.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TSRTC Joint Action Committee JAC Telangana Gazetted Officers
India Matters
Good Economics for Hard Times: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems
Of Abhijit falling for Audrey Hepburn and direct cash transfers
Dr Annappa N Bali
This 'Rs 10 doctor’ in Karnataka brings healthcare to the poor
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)
Beneficiaries can occupy houses under PMAY (U) by 2021: Minister
An image of heap of paddy straw used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Plant that converts paddy straw into biogas set up to tackle Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp