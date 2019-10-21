Adulterated food sent to Chanchalguda prison, case booked

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Dabeerpura police have registered criminal cases against the owner of Deepak Trading Company for allegedly supplying adulterated food material to the Chanchalguda Central Prison. The superintendent of the Chanchalguda prison has lodged a complaint with the police stating that the prison, which can have about 1,250 inmates at a time, calls for tenders every year for the supply of food and ration articles.

After this year tender calling, the Deepak Trading Company in Malakpet was authorised for the supply of pure sunflower oil, the superintendent informed the police.

“On October 19, the contractor supplied adulterated food material on the pretext of sunflower edible oil. Upon feeling doubtful regarding the quality of the edible oil, the sample of supplied oil was sent to the State Food Laboratory for analysis. After examination, the chief public analyst of the lab opined that the sample confirmed to one standard of Palmolein oil,” the jail official said in the complaint.

The police have registered cases under IPC sections 272, 273, 406 and 420.