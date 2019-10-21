Another TSRTC driver dies of heart attack

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A TSRTC driver from the Khammam district died after suffering a heart attack on Sunday. According to sources, the TSRTC Driver SK Kazamiya, 55, from the Sathupalli bus depot passed away due to cardiac arrest in the early hours of Sunday at his native place in Jaggaiahpet village, in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh.

After reporting chest pains, he collapsed and died on the spot. He was reportedly distressed with Chief Ministers K Chandrasekhar Rao’s statement over dismissal of all protesting TSRTC workers. He is survived by two children and a wife in Khamma.

Hit by bus, man dies on spot

Meanwhile in Nizamabad, 34-year-old Dan Raj (34) was killed on the spot after he was hit by an RTC Bus at Manikbandar under Makloor police station limits in the district on Sunday. The deceased was crossing the road when the bus hit him, killing him on the spot. The police reached the spot and took the temporary TSRTC driver Nizamuddin into custody.