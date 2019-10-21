Home States Telangana

Another TSRTC driver dies of heart attack

The police reached the spot and took the temporary TSRTC driver Nizamuddin into custody.

Published: 21st October 2019 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

TSRTC employees

TSRTC employees (File Photo |EPS, R Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A TSRTC driver from the Khammam district died after suffering a heart attack on Sunday. According to sources, the TSRTC Driver SK Kazamiya, 55, from the Sathupalli bus depot passed away due to cardiac arrest in the early hours of Sunday at his native place in Jaggaiahpet village, in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh.

After reporting chest pains, he collapsed and died on the spot. He was reportedly distressed with Chief Ministers K Chandrasekhar Rao’s statement over dismissal of all protesting TSRTC workers. He is survived by two children and a wife in Khamma.

Hit by bus, man dies on spot
Meanwhile in Nizamabad, 34-year-old Dan Raj (34) was killed on the spot after he was hit by an RTC Bus at Manikbandar under Makloor police station limits in the district on Sunday. The deceased was crossing the road when the bus hit him, killing him on the spot. The police reached the spot and took the temporary TSRTC driver Nizamuddin into custody.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TSRTC Khammam district TSRTC Driver TSRTC strike TSRTC workers CM KCR
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp