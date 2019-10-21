Home States Telangana

BJP to take up TSRTC issue with Centre

Meanwhile, BJP State unit president K Laxman criticised the chief minister for not holding talks with the striking RTC unions.

Published: 21st October 2019 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

BJP national secretary Arun Singh speaks to the media in Hyderabad on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that Centre is closely monitoring the ongoing TSRTC strike in the State, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh stated that his party would take up the issue with the Centre and urge it to resolve the issue at the earliest.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, Singh said the Centre is concerned about the situation and would take appropriate steps to resolve the issue. “The BJP had already informed the Governor about the issue and will take up the issue with the Centre,” he said. He expressed displeasure over the way Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is handling the TSRTC workers’ issue.

“KCR is arrogant, adamant and insensitive. No one can support his action. What is the fault of the RTC workers? KCR promised to merge the TSRTC with the government. They are only asking him to fulfil his commitment,” he said.

Stating that in a democratic government cannot be adamant, Singh accused KCR of adopting anti-worker policies and trying to harm the interests of the workers for personal gain. He claimed that no government in the country had privatised RTC so far as it is being run for the convenience of the common man.

Meanwhile, BJP State unit president K Laxman criticised the chief minister for not holding talks with the striking RTC unions. “KCR not even listening to the court is very unfortunate. It shows how arrogant he is. His downfall has started with RTC strike,” he said. Laxman said his party would extend full support to the striking workers and take part in all the agitations being organised by the TSRTC JAC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Centre TSRTC strike BJP national general secretary Arun Singh BJP TSRTC workers KCR TSRTC TSRTC JAC
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp