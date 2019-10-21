Country Club asked to cough up Rs 1 lakh for deficiency in service

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum I of Hyderabad slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Country Club India Limited, for its alleged failure to offer services to a city resident. Reportedly, the club collected Rs 1.95 lakh from the complainant but failed to provide them with many promised services including a discount on their travel expenses.

In his petition, B Sudeep Reddy, a resident of Madhapur, claimed that the representatives of the Country Club reached out to him informing that he had won a lottery prize. He was asked to collect the prize from the Club’s Begumpet office. On reaching the office, the opposite party informed him about the attractive features of their Club including concessional air travel, accommodation at resorts and hotels, food and overseas trips, etc, which can be availed by taking the membership.

He was also offered a plot at a “discounted price” and was told that it would be developed by the opposite party in some time. Attracted by the offer, the complainant agreed to become a member of the club and paid Rs 1,95,000 in April 2017. Of the total amount, Rs 1,40,000 was taken for the plot cost and Rs 55,000 for the club membership fee.

Later, when the complainant was planning a holiday trip, he reached out to the Club officials to avail travel and accommodation arrangements at a discount rate. However, he was informed that he had to pay the entire amount and that no discount on travel and accommodation can be availed.

Meanwhile, the complainant also visited the site of the plot, which he was given at the time of the membership. On reaching the site, he found to his surprise that the firm had done nothing to develop the plot.

While hearing the petition, the bench said that considering both oral and documentary evidence, the Country Club India Limited, Hyderabad has committed a deficiency in service. It said that the complainant was lured into taking up these services and that the opposite party was irresponsible in its subsequent responses to him.

“The opposite party has not denied the complainant’s allegation of failing to develop the site of the plot. This also shows a deficiency in service on the part of the opposite party,” the bench added.

The bench directed the company to return the Rs 1.95 lakh with an interest of 18% PA to the complainant. The firm was also directed to pay up compensation of Rs 1 lakh to the complainant for causing mental agony and other inconveniences to him.