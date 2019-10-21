Home States Telangana

Former IMS' joint director who tried to kill self recovering at Osmania General Hospital

A team of doctors have been providing her with treatment after she allegedly took an overdose of blood pressure tablets in an alleged attempt to commit suicide at her ward in the Chanchalguda jail.

Published: 21st October 2019 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

Osmania General Hospital (File photo | EPS))

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Joint Director of the Insurance Medical Service (IMS) Dr K Padma, who attempted suicide inside the Chanchalguda Women’s prison on Saturday, is recovering at Osmania General Hospital.

Padma was one of the 16 accused persons who were recently arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials, for allegedly diverting funds worth  Rs 11.5 crore rupees, on the pretext of purchasing medicine indents from pharma companies. This diversion of funds had reportedly caused huge losses to the government ex-chequer.

A team of doctors have been providing her with treatment after she allegedly took an overdose of blood pressure tablets in an alleged attempt to commit suicide at her ward in the Chanchalguda jail. According to the officials, her health condition is stable and that she will be allowed to meet her family members.
“Doctors have collected samples to identify what medicines she had consumed. Based on the report, the doctors will subsequently provide proper treatment for further recovery,” officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Insurance Medical Service IMS Chanchalguda Women’s prison Osmania General Hospital Anti Corruption Bureau
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp