Let’s revive Telangana Political Joint Action Committee and fight under one banner: Activists

MVK Sastry

Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: Several Telangana activists belonging to different organisations in the district have made a proposal to the TSRTC JAC to take an initiative in reviving the Telangana Political Joint Action Committee (TJAC).

In the backdrop of the TSRTC employees strike, the members of around 52 peoples’ organisations have come together under the umbrella of TJAC and are organising protests in support of the striking TSRTC employees. G Jaganadham is leading the TJAC Kamareddy district as its chairman.

After the formation of Telangana State, TJAC became inactive as its former chairman M Kodandaram launched a new political party, Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS).

TJAC Kamareddy district president Jagannadham believes that “this is the right time to revive TJAC” at the State level to continue its fight not only on the issues of the employees but also to take up the problems and demands of all sections of the people.

Stating that the TJAC should play the role of a watchdog with an aim to help people fulfil their aspirations, he told Express: “We conveyed our feelings on the revival of TJAC to TSRTC JAC leadership and several former JAC leaders, including professor M Kodandaram.’’ “We hope they will respond positively and take an initiative to revive TJAC. The TSRTC JAC should intensify the movement under the TJAC banner and that will create a serious impact on the government.”

People’s issues

Recalling how the TJAC took up “Sakala Janula Samme” (all people’s strike) to achieve Telangana State, he said that “all the political parties and people’s organisations should work on the same lines and under one banner of TJAC” to solve the people’s issue.

Jagannadham said that the farmers are also facing serious problems, especially after the recent rains.

“Many maize farmers brought their produce to Kamareddy Agricultural Market Yard, but the officials have not started purchasing process. Late on Friday night, it rained heavily causing considerable damage to their produce.

These kind of issues need to be addressed by the political parties and people organisations under one banner. We need to talk in one voice. Only then the government will come to the rescue of these farmers,” Jagannadham said. “Various organisations still have trust in the TJAC and they have been working under its banner. This has led to TJAC’s revival in the district and the same should happen at the State level,” he added.