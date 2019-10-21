Home States Telangana

53% polling till 1 pm in Telangana's Huzurnagar bypoll

The main contest is between TRS candidate S Saidi Reddy and opposition Congress' N Padmavathi Reddy, wife of state Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Published: 21st October 2019 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting

For representational purposes

By PTI

HYDERABAD: About 53 per cent polling was recorded upto 1 p.m on Monday in the bypoll to Huzurnagar Assembly constituency in Telangana where the ruling TRS, Congress, TDP and BJP are locked in a multi-cornered contest.

No untoward incident had been reported, official sources said.

The polling, which began at 7 a.m, would be held till 5 p.m.

More than 2.36 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the bypoll, and the administration has made elaborate security and other arrangements to ensure a free and fair poll.

Votes would be counted on October 24.

Though 28 candidates are in the fray, the main contest is among the nominees of TRS, Congress, BJP and TDP.

The bypoll, the first after last year's Assembly elections in Telangana, has been necessitated due to the resignation of state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy following his election to Lok Sabha in the general elections.

Uttam Kumar Reddy's wife N Padmavati, a former MLA, is the Congress candidate, while TRS has fielded S Saidi Reddy, who lost to the PCC president in Assembly polls, again.

Kota Rama Rao, a medical doctor, and Chava Kiranmayi are the candidates of BJP and TDP respectively.

The TRS enjoys a massive majority in the Assembly (its strength is 100 in the 120-member House).

TAGS
Huzurnagar bypoll Telangana bypoll Huzurnagar Assembly
