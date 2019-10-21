Home States Telangana

Telangana Congress to lay siege to Pragati Bhavan in support of TSRTC employees

In order to exert pressure on the State government to accept the demands of striking RTC employees, the Congress party will lay siege to  Pragati Bhavan on Monday. 

Congress MP A Revanth Reddy. (Vinay Madapu | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In order to exert pressure on the State government to accept the demands of striking TSRTC employees, the Congress party will lay siege to  Pragati Bhavan on Monday.  A large number of senior party leaders, including CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, TPCC working president and MP A Revanth Reddy, former minister Mohammad Ali Shabbir, former Rajya Sabha member V Hanumanth Rao and MLA D Sridhar Babu, would take part in the protest. The RTC workers and members of all the frontal organisations of Congress would take part in the programme.

Speaking to the media after holding a meeting to discuss the strategy for Monday’s programme, Shabbir stated that since the State government had failed to resolve the RTC issue, the party had decided to go ahead with the Pragati Bhavan siege programme.

