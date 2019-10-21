Home States Telangana

Two women kill selves, kid dies in accident on way to funeral

A 70-year-old woman and her daughter were found hanging from the ceiling of their hut in Charla Gudem village of Kandi mandal on Sunday.

Published: 21st October 2019 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

Suicide, rope, hanging, hang

Image for representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: A 70-year-old woman and her daughter were found hanging from the ceiling of their hut in Charla Gudem village of Kandi Mandal on Sunday. The deceased Gangamma and her daughter Nagamma, 40, are suspected to have had entered into a suicide pact.

After the neighbours informed Nagamma’s daughter Andallu that her mother and grandmother were found dead, she, in turn, reached out to the police. Andallu lives with her husband in the same village. She informed the police that her mother and grandmother had been staying together at the hut for the past few years. They have reportedly been surviving on the State government’s Aasara pensions, as they did not have any other income source.

Meanwhile, a group of relatives who were travelling in an auto-rickshaw from Narsapur, to attend the funeral of the duo, met with an accident on the way. An 8-year-old girl Durga died in the mishap, while two women received severe injuries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kandi Mandal Aasara pensions suicide
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp