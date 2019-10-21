Two women kill selves, kid dies in accident on way to funeral

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: A 70-year-old woman and her daughter were found hanging from the ceiling of their hut in Charla Gudem village of Kandi Mandal on Sunday. The deceased Gangamma and her daughter Nagamma, 40, are suspected to have had entered into a suicide pact.

After the neighbours informed Nagamma’s daughter Andallu that her mother and grandmother were found dead, she, in turn, reached out to the police. Andallu lives with her husband in the same village. She informed the police that her mother and grandmother had been staying together at the hut for the past few years. They have reportedly been surviving on the State government’s Aasara pensions, as they did not have any other income source.

Meanwhile, a group of relatives who were travelling in an auto-rickshaw from Narsapur, to attend the funeral of the duo, met with an accident on the way. An 8-year-old girl Durga died in the mishap, while two women received severe injuries.