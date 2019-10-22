Change in HC timings  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court will have new court timings from October 28 and will function from 10.30 am to 4.30 pm with one hour lunch break. Presently, the Court functions from 10.15 am to 4.15 pm. The said changes will have no impact on the number of working hours.

The said changes were made following a representation by the advocates to the Chief Justice. As per the notification issued by the registrar general, the court sitting hours is from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm and from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm, and will come into effect from October 28.