Crimes against women rose 13.9 per cent in Telangana, 6 per cent nationwide in 2017

In 2017, there were 251 cases of dowry deaths, with 270 victims, and 501 cases of abetment to suicide, with 581 victims.

Published: 22nd October 2019

Child Sexual Abuse

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Crimes against women in Telangana rose by 13.96 per cent in 2017, according to data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on Monday. As many as 17,521 crimes against women were registered in the state that year, as against 15,374 in 2016. In 2015, 15,425 crimes against women were registered in the state. This is much higher than the national average. 

Across the country, 3,59,849 cases were registered in 2017, as against 3,38,954 in 2016, a rise of 6.16 per cent. With over 94 women out of every one lakh in the state becoming victims of crime, Telangana accounts for 4.9 per cent of the crimes committed against women across the country. 

In 2017, there were 251 cases of dowry deaths, with 270 victims, and 501 cases of abetment to suicide, with 581 victims. The year also witnessed 552 rape cases. Rape amounted to 3 per cent of all crimes against women. While five of the victims were aged above 60, the majority of 502 was in the 18-30 age group.

As many as 81 of the offences were committed by family members. In 195 cases, the accused were friends, neighbours, employers or some other person known to the victim, and in the majority of cases — 254 — the accused were friends whom the victim met online, live-in partners or separated husbands. In just 22 cases, the accused were complete strangers to the victims. As many as 1,620 cases were registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Violence Act.

