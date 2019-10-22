Government will set up Technology Centres: Telangana Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar said that the State government would set up Technology Centres (TCs) and Extension Centres (ECs) in the State to help the youth to get jobs in emerging technologies. "These Centres would be set up with an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore," he said.

During a review meeting with officials of the Industries Department here on Monday, Vinod Kumar said that the TCs and ECs would help youth to get jobs in Artificial Intelligence, Robotics and other emerging technologies.

Vinod Kumar directed the Collectors to expedite the process of acquiring land for establishing a technology centre in Warangal and an extension centre on the outskirts of Karimnagar. Vinod Kumar asked the officials to take steps to start extension centres in Sangareddy and Khammam districts too.