One killed, six injured as private bus overturns in Telangana

KHAMMAM: A 65-year-old man died and six persons sustained injuries after a private bus turned turtle near Laxmipuram village of Konijerla mandal in Khammam on Monday. The bus, belonging to Sai Krishna Travels, was going from Hyderabad to Bhadrachalam with 14 persons on board.

It is learnt that the driver had selected a shorter route from Pallipadu village to reach Bhadrachalam early. At around 4.30 am, as the bus was reaching a huge curve at Laxmipuram village, the driver lost control of the vehicle and the bus soon overturned.

D Chittibabu who was sitting behind the driver died on the spot, while six other passengers received minor injuries. Meanwhile, locals alleged that the R&B department officials at Laxmipuram had not erected any signboards with a warning about the huge curve.