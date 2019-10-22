Sri Ram Sagar Project in Telangana to the brim after three years as 16 gates lifted

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: After a span of three years, as many as 16 gates of the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) were lifted up to 2 feet on Monday, releasing 75,000 cusecs of water into Godavari river. The reservoir was filled almost to the brim and reached its full reservoir level of 1091 feet and a capacity of 90 tmcft.

The process of lifting the gates was completed under the supervision of SRSP superintending engineer G Srinivas Reddy. Following this, the District Collectors of Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Jagtial, Nirmal, Manhcerial alerted the respective revenue officials of the river bed areas.

SRSP engineers lifted 8 gates in the morning and released 25,000 cusecs into the river and later another 8 gates were lifted as the outflow increased to 75,000 cusecs. SRSP engineers opined that inflows will continue for another two days. They are releasing 5,000 cusecs into Kakatiya canal. Prior to lifting of the gates, officials warned villagers downstream against venturing into the river or going near its banks.