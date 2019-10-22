Home States Telangana

Telangana girl child-friendly, but next only to UP in communal rifts

The  2017 report by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) is here, and Telangana has both good and bad news.

Knife

For representational purpose only.

By Mouli Mareedu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The  2017 report by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) is here, and Telangana has both good and bad news. On a positive note, it appears that the countries youngest is a rather girl child-friendly State. In fact, zero cases of kids being sold into flesh trade were reported in 2017, as per the report released on Monday. In addition, the Telugu State is free from vigilante activists, sedition and rioting. 

However, even as not even a single case of rioting was reported in 2017, the State stood in second place in terms of communal violence. This means that with regard to promoting community-based disputes between different religious, caste or ethnic groups, Telangana is next only to Uttar Pradesh. As many as 282 cases of communal violence have been reported from Uttar Pradesh, which has been consistently topping the list in promoting enmity between groups for a while now. Telangana, meanwhile, recorded 258 such cases in 2017.

"In an attempt to prevent more such incidents, we have been taking complaints related to communal violence very seriously. We register cases for most of these plaints. In fact, this has helped us curbing communal issues such as rioting offences. In fact, no rioting case has been booked or reported in the city since the formation of Telangana in 2014," a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, compared to neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh, the crime rate in Telangana has come down noticeably. In AP, assaults on policemen and public servants were found to be on the rise. There were as many as 41 cases registered in the State in 2017, while Telangana had recorded 25 such cases. In terms of murder cases, 886 cases were reported here as against the 1,124 cases from AP. While three cases of acid attacks took place in Telangana, the number in AP was nine. Once again, UP topped the list for acid attacks.

