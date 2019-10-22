Telangana heading for serious crisis: Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accusing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of suppressing all the organs of democracy, senior Congress leader and former minister Mohammad Ali Shabbir stated that the State is heading for a serious constitutional crisis due to the adamant attitude of the former.

Shabbir, who was placed under house arrest by the police following a call given by his party to lay siege to Pragati Bhavan, chief minister’s official residence, on Monday, told media that KCR has been trying to supersede Legislature, Executive and Judiciary and trying to impose dictatorship where people are not allowed to exercise their rights.

Accusing Chandrasekhar Rao of trying to murder democracy, Shabbir stated that a serious constitutional crisis is staring in Telangana. According to him, the chief minister was not even responding to any of the positive attempts made by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to resolve the RTC crisis. By crushing the protests by the opposition parties, unions and other groups, KCR is giving a clear signal that Telangana is now under his dictatorship, he said.

Condemning the arrest of Congress leaders, Shabbir claimed that the Congress leaders wanted to assemble at Pragathi Bhavan to submit a memorandum to the chief minister seeking immediate resolution of the RTC crisis. He said the chief minister did not allow top Congress leaders to even step out of their houses and arrested thousands of Congress workers across the State.



Condemns arrests

TPCC vice-president Mallu Ravi condemned the arrest of Congress leaders and workers who tried to lay siege to Pragati Bhavan on Monday and accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of curbing the rights of the people. He said all the top leaders of Congress were placed under house arrest to stop them from reaching Pragati Bhavan.