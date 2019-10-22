Telangana sees 103 per cent increase in cybercrimes in a year

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana stands fifth in the country in terms of the number of cybercrime cases registered in 2017, as per the NCRB data released on Monday. With as many as 1,209 cases, the State saw an increase in cybercrimes by 103 per cent. The number of cybercrimes reported in 2016 was 593.

Out of the 1,209, four cases were registered for ‘inciting hate against the country’. As many as 529 cases were related to money frauds, followed by anger (201), extortion (95), sexual exploitation (58) and revenge (14). In Hyderabad, the cases increased from 291 in 2016 to 328 in 2017. The city accounts for 4.5 per cent of the total cybercrimes registered across all metropolitan cities.

In Telangana, 196 cases were related to cyberstalking, 26 for bullying women and children, 201 related to data theft, 277 for fraud and 97 for cheating. As many as 30 cases were registered for creating fake profiles, 12 cases for cyber blackmailing and threatening, and another 12 for cyber pornography, hosting and publishing obscene sexual materials.

Across the country, with 21,796 cases, cybercrime saw an increase by over 76 per cent. During 2017, 56 per cent of cybercrime cases registered across the country were for fraud (12,213), followed by sexual exploitation (1,460 cases) at 6.7 per cent, and causing disrepute (1,002 cases) at 4.6 per cent.