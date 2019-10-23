Home States Telangana

3,018 kids missing in Telangana, of which 60.5 per cent are girls: NCRB data

In the State, a total of 13,870 missing cases were registered which include 5,465 men and 8,405 women.

Published: 23rd October 2019 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

kidnapping

For representational purposes.

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 3,018 children went missing in Telangana during 2017, including 1,199 boys.  If the children who went missing in the previous years are also taken into consideration, the figures would go up to 4,304.  

Sixty one per cent of missing children are girls (2,628). According to NCRB records, by the end of the year, over 30 per cent of the missing children(1,320) were not traced, this includes those went missing in the previous years also. By the end of 2017, 69 per cent of the missing children were traced and 60.5 per cent of the untraced children (799) are girls. 

As per the NCRB statistics, a total of 63,349 children (20,555 male, 42,691 female and 103 transgender) were reported missing in 2017. In the State, a total of 13,870 missing cases were registered which include 5,465 men and 8,405 women. With 5,618 missing cases pending, the State had solved 19,488 by the end of 2017. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Crime Records Bureau Telangana crime rate Telangana missing cases Telangana kidnapping cases
India Matters
Chinese fishing nets is one of the attractions listed by Lonely Planet | File picture
Kochi 7th in top 10 cities to visit in 2020: Lonely Planet
(L-R) The logos of Bhart Airtel, Reliance Jio (File Photos | Reuters)
Airtel fastest in downloads, Jio tops 4G availability
Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal (Photo| Twitter/ @PiyushGoyal)
Trains to get WiFi service in next 4 years: Minister
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
UP lawyers teach a lesson to cops flouting traffic norms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kozhukatta food fest
‘Kozhukatta’ indigenous food fest in Kerala attracts huge crowds
Surgeons of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Vepery removed 52 kg of plastic wastes from the stomach of a cow. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
WATCH: Over 50 kilos of plastic and other waste found in cow's body
Gallery
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp