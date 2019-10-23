Home States Telangana

Parties gear up for municipal polls in Telangana

While the TRS and the Congress are confident of winning a majority of seats, the BJP will try to prove its existence among the urban voters.

Published: 23rd October 2019 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Election Commissioner V Nagi Reddy

Telangana Election Commissioner V Nagi Reddy| Express

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the clearance from the High Court, all political parties are gearing up for the municipal polls in the State. While the TRS and the Congress are confident of winning a majority of seats, the BJP will try to prove its existence among the urban voters. With the HC dismissing the numerous petitions on the implementation of reservations and reorganisation of wards in municipalities, now the ball is in the State government’s court. 

"Now the State government has to finalise the reservations. Once the reservations are finalised and the government sends the copy to the State Election Commission, then the Commission will start the poll process," State Election Commissioner V Nagi Reddy told Express. 

He said that it would take at least one month for the EC to complete the poll process. Of the 13 corporations in the State, the term of Hyderabad, Warangal and Khammam corporations has not yet been completed. Of the 128 municipalities, polls will be conducted for only 121 municipalities. The term of the two civic bodies - Siddipet and Atchampet, has not expired. Polls cannot be held for three other municipalities - Palvancha, Mandamarri and Manuguru, due to technical reasons. The merger of villages with Jadcherla and Nakrekal has not been completed. 

Immediately after the HC’s decision, the TRS leaders averred that their party would bag majority of the municipalities. The TRS created a record by winning all the 32 Zilla Parishads. It remains to be seen whether it would prove it is strong in urban packets too.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
V Nagi Reddy Telangana Election Commission TRS Telangana Congress BJP Telangana Telangana municipal elections
India Matters
Chinese fishing nets is one of the attractions listed by Lonely Planet | File picture
Kochi 7th in top 10 cities to visit in 2020: Lonely Planet
(L-R) The logos of Bhart Airtel, Reliance Jio (File Photos | Reuters)
Airtel fastest in downloads, Jio tops 4G availability
Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal (Photo| Twitter/ @PiyushGoyal)
Trains to get WiFi service in next 4 years: Minister
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
UP lawyers teach a lesson to cops flouting traffic norms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kozhukatta food fest
‘Kozhukatta’ indigenous food fest in Kerala attracts huge crowds
Surgeons of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Vepery removed 52 kg of plastic wastes from the stomach of a cow. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
WATCH: Over 50 kilos of plastic and other waste found in cow's body
Gallery
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp