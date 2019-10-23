Telangana Congress seniors hint 'envy' as A Revanth Reddy hogs the limelight

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The differences in the State unit of Congress have once again come to the fore with senior party leaders expressing displeasure over the way TPCC working president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy organised a programme to lay siege to Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, on Monday.

The media coverage and political mileage that firebrand Revanth received through the event seemed to have not gone well with the senior leaders of the party, who are fuming at him for his "unilateral decision to organise the event without consulting them. "

The senior leaders are now reportedly planning to lodge a complaint against Revanth Reddy with the party high command and seek disciplinary action against him.

Senior leaders, including AICC members V Hanumanth Rao, Madhu Yaskhi, SA Sampath Kumar, C Vamshi Chand Reddy and disciplinary committee member M Kodanda Reddy, met at CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s chamber on Tuesday to discuss the matter.

Though Madhu Yaskhi, later speaking to the media, denied that the issue of Pragati Bhavan siege did not figure in the meeting at all and that they only discussed the ongoing RTC strike issue and the political situation in the State.

'Not aware of the event'

“Revanth’s issue was not on our agenda. We did not discuss the issue at all. There is no iota of truth that we are unhappy with Revanth taking all the credit for the Pragati Bhavan siege event,” Madhu Yaskhi said.

V Hanumanth Rao, meanwhile, admitted that he did not participate in laying siege to Pragati Bhavan programme as he was not aware of it. “I participated in a dharna organised by the RTC JAC at Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station yesterday (on Monday) as directed by the PCC. No one told me about Pragati Bhavan event,” Hanumanth Rao claimed.

Wrong claim!

Senior leaders’ claim that they were not aware of the event is wrong as Revanth Reddy and others had announced their plan during a press met on October 15