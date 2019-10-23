Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court refuses to put stay on tender to hire buses

During the course of hearing, the court asked how the TSRTC could float a tender without any future assessment of their requirements. 

Published: 23rd October 2019

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday refused to stay the implementation of a tender notification issued by TSRTC to hire 1,035 more private buses for the corporation. Justice A Rajasekher Reddy was dealing with the petition filed by TSRTC Karmika Sangh, challenging the said tender.

Arguing that the tender was floated 'unnecessarily', the senior counsel appearing for the petitioner asked: “When the corporation was unable to run the existing 10,460 buses, how successful would the corporation be in putting these new buses to use?”  During the course of hearing, the judge asked how the corporation could float a tender without any future assessment of their requirements. 

