ABVP activists try to lay siege to Pragathi Bhavan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several ABVP activists, who attempted to lay siege to Pragathi Bhavan in support of the striking TSRTC employees on Wednesday, were detained by the police. Some of the students managed to jump over the high-standing grills leading to the main gate of the Chief Minister’s residence. The police managed to nab as many as 152 protestors.

The city police preventively detained several ABVP student activists and kept a vigil near educational institutes, anticipating protest rallies marching towards Pragathi Bhavan.The detained masses were shifted to Goshamahal police station stadium.