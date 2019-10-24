Home States Telangana

Amid looming uncertainty, two more drivers die of heart attack

THE looming uncertainty regarding their jobs and salaries have taken the lives of two more RTC employees.

Published: 24th October 2019 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/KAMAREDDY/SANGAREDDY: THE looming uncertainty regarding their jobs and salaries have taken the lives of two more RTC employees. The deceased Ramesh Goud of Musheerabad Depot 2 and Mohammed Gafoor of Nizamabad Depot 2 were just 34 and 35 years of age respectively, when they succumbed to cardiac arrest.

Ramesh Goud suffered from a heart attack at around 10.30 pm on Tuesday, when the young driver was at home. “He was fine, actively participating in our agitation. However, the uncertainty probably got to him. He was disturbed by the repeated affirmations from CM K Chandrasekhar Rao that all of us would be sacked,” stated Hanumanth Mudiraj, TSRTC JAC 1 co-convenor. The driver had joined the service only 10 years ago, and is survived by his ageing parents, wife and a year-old daughter.

Meanwhile in Nizamabad, another TSRTC employee Mohammed Gafoor suffered from a cardiac arrest on Wednesday. Gafoor was working as a driver at Nizamabad Depot 2.

With this, the number of deaths since the strike began 19 days ago have reached 12. The deaths are also being attributed to their stressful jobs as RTC employees, causing them to have a breakdown faster than others of their age.

Woman conductor tries to kill self in Zahirabad
A woman conductor attempted to commit suicide near Zahirabad bus depot on Wednesday. Sofia was at protesting camp when she suddenly tried to jump in front of a moving bus. Workers present in the area pulled her back immediately, foiling the attempt

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Security personnel in Srinagarn. ( File Photo | AP)
'How many days you want restrictions in Kashmir', SC asks Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army, NASSCOM ink deal to train war veterans
Pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine (Photo | EPS)
Online registration for Kartarpur pilgrimage starts
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Court directs FB, Google, Twitter to remove videos defaming Baba Ramdev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Kerala bypolls: CPM wrests Vatiyoorkavu seat from Congress
Gallery
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp