Be prepared to conduct civic polls: Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao to officials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao instructed the officials concerned to get get ready for conducting municipal elections as and when the State Election Commission decides the date. The chief minister held a meeting on Wednesday on the follow-up action after the High Court gave green signal for the municipal elections.

Minister KT Rama Rao, Principal Secretaries S Narsing Rao, Arvind Kumar and Government Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma attended the meeting. “We will inform the Election Commission about out preparedness,” the CM said.