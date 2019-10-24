Home States Telangana

Senior IPS officer from Telangana Akun Sabharwal goes on Central deputation

The 2001-batch officer, a dentist by profession before joining the police service, assumed charge as the Commissioner of Civil Supplies Department in April, 2018.

Published: 24th October 2019 08:37 AM

Senior IPS officer Akun Sabharwal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior IPS officer Akun Sabharwal, who was heading the Telangana Civil Supplies Department, is going on a Central deputation. The 2001-batch officer was relieved from duties on Wednesday. According to sources, during his deputation, he will work with an intelligence agency at the Centre.

Telangana government also issued ordered relieving the official. Akun Sabharwal, a dentist by profession before joining the police service, assumed charge as the Commissioner of Civil Supplies Department in April 2018.

Prior to that he served as Director of Enforcement and Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise. During his tenure, the sensational drugs case, allegedly involving several Tollywood stars, came into light in 2017. While investigating the case, he reportedly received threat calls from those associated with the international drug mafia.

His wife Smita Sabharwal is secretary in the Chief Minister’s office. The government, after relieving Akun, issued orders appointing retired IAS officer P Satyanarayana Reddy as commissioner of Civil Supplies Department and managing director of Civil Supplies Corporation.

