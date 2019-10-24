TRS leader Vanteru Pratap Reddy appointed Telangana Forest Development Corporation chairman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vanteru Pratap Reddy has been appointed as chairman of the TS Forest Development Corporation Limited (TSFDCL) on Wednesday. Chief Secretary SK Joshi issued orders appointing Reddy as TSFDCL chairman for two years.

Reddy, who hails from Burugupally village in Gajwel mandal in Siddipet district, contested unsuccessfully on Congress ticket against CM K Chandrasekhar Rao in Gajwel Assembly segment in 2018 Assembly elections. In 2014, Reddy unsuccessfully contested on a TDP ticket from Gajwel against Rao. Later, he joined Congress. After his defeat in 2018 polls, Pratap Reddy joined the TRS party.