AIG hospitals first in India to join Mayo Network for global medical expertise

AIG Hospitals was selected to join the Mayo Network by demonstrating a commitment to the highest-quality, patient-centered care.

AIG Hospital chairman Dr D Nageshwar Reddy and Mayo Clinic Care Network medical director Dr David Hayes with the Memorandum of Understanding, at the AIG Hospital in Gachibowli of Hyderabad on Thursday | Vinay Madapu

HYDERABAD: AIG Hospitals is the first medical institution in India to collaborate with the prestigious Mayo Clinic Care Network, a US non-profit organization that provide all healthcare-related solutions to member institutes. The collaboration will be able to help AIG with patient care and consultation with the expertise of doctors across the globe, healthcare-based administrative problem solving and medical education for both the patients and physicians, all of this with no additional cost to the patients.

“We are passionate about bringing world-class medical expertise to India for the benefit of our communities. Now that we are planning to expand our focus on making AIG a truly multi-speciality hospital, we will be benefiting from our global partners,” says D Nageshwar Reddy, MD, chairman and managing director, AIG Hospitals. “Our collaboration with Mayo Clinic is a giant leap forward in empowering our patients and physicians to access international clinical expertise,” he added.

AIG Hospitals was selected to join the Mayo Network by demonstrating a commitment to the highest-quality, patient-centred care. In addition, AIG passed Mayo’s comprehensive evaluation and review of clinical and business practices, quality, safety and service efforts.

David Hayes, MD, medical director, Mayo Clinic Care Network, said: “Not only does the network offer solutions by providing doctor’s expertise, but we also work to help hospitals revamp or initiate their administrative structure, education opportunities for medical students and physicians of the affiliated hospitals.”

