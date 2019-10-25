Home States Telangana

‘End of TSRTC will end the strike’, warns CM KCR

The CM also made it clear that the TSRTC would not continue in its present form.

Published: 25th October 2019 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when TSRTC employees were looking for an early end to the strike, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday predicted the corporation’s inevitable death sooner than later.
“The end of the TSRTC will end the strike,” Rao said, sending shock waves across the 50,000 staff of the corporation. “No one can save TSRTC. Its slide into losses has been inexorable,” he said, replying to a question at a news conference here.

His prediction of the death of the corporation came as the employees’ strike entered the 20th day on Thursday. Sharing a sneak peak into his mind on downsizing the corporation, Rao said permits would be given to 7,000 private buses soon. “Fares on these private buses will be lower, and they would provide better services,” he said.

The CM also made it clear that the TSRTC would not continue in its present form. Referring to the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act, 2019, enacted by the Centre, he said it facilitated the end of road transport corporations’ monopoly and paved the way for private operators to enter the road transport sector.

He added that even the Cabinet’s approval was not required to issue permits to private buses. “I will sit with the transport minister and decide on that. It is just enough,” Rao said. He indicated that such permits would be given within five or six days.

