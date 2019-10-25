‘Huzurnagar win is like a tonic to government’ says Telangana CM and TRS supremo KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “It is like a tonic for the government, which is working”, a delighted TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said while reacting to the pink party’s emphatic victory in the Huzurnagar Assembly bypoll.

Speaking to the media at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday, the CM revealed his plans to visit Huzurnagar on Saturday and express his gratitude to the voters during a public meeting, where he is also expected to announce sops to the people of the segment. While thanking the people of Huzurnagar for giving a resounding victory to TRS candidate S Saidi Reddy, Rao said that the people in a calculated move supported the TRS. Though the opposition parties spread canards and even indulged in personal accusations, the people gave a solid victory to the TRS, Rao said.

“Last time, Saidi Reddy lost by 7,000 votes. Now, he covered that and got 43,000 votes majority. It means that the TRS improved 50,000 votes,” Rao said. “I have sought the permission of the Election Commission to visit Huzurnagar on Saturday. Mostly like, I will address a public meeting on that day. We will fulfil all the hopes of Huzurnagar people.”

The TRS chief advised the opposition parties to change their attitude. “My advice to the opposition parties is to shed your negative attitude. If the opposition failed to know which issue has to be highlighted it will boomerang on them. I told this in the Assembly. That is exactly hat happened in Huzurnagar. The people taught a befitting lesson to the opposition.”

He told the opposition parties that it is not correct to think that they would grow big in politics only if they criticise KCR. Do constructive criticism, Rao said, adding “behave in a dignified manner and adopt humility.”

He did not even spare the BJP. “There is no match between the peda bobbalu (dreadful yells) of BJP leaders here and the votes it got in Huzurnagar polls”.“Intolerant attitude on the part of opposition is not advisable,” Rao said.