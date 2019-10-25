Home States Telangana

Swayambhu, Thousand Pillar temples have no ‘universal value’?

ICOMOS also sought clarifications regarding the ‘historic irrigation systems’ that were mentioned in the nomination dossier.

Ramappa Temple (File Photo |EPS)

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) have sought numerous clarifications from the Telangana government, regarding the World Heritage Site nomination dossier for the Ramappa Temple. ICOMOS is an expert body of UNESCO which deals with World Heritage nominations among other things.

According to information available with Express, the State government in its WHS dossier on Ramappa Temple, based upon which the recent UNESCO inspection was done at Ramappa, also included other structures for contention of the WHS tag such as Swayambhu Temple and Thousand Pillar Temple.

ICOMOS found it strange that the two temples were not mentioned by the State government in its statement for ‘Outstanding Universal Value’ — which is one of the overheads based on which nomination is judged. It asked the State government the reason behind the non-inclusion of the other two sites. To this, the State government replied that they were not included in the present nomination because there were issues of illegal construction in its prohibited area and that it lacked ‘integrity’. The State government explained that major areas of the Thousand Pillar Temple especially was under the threat of encroachments, developmental issues and issues of traffic and parking.

ICOMOS also sought clarifications regarding the ‘historic irrigation systems’ that were mentioned in the nomination dossier. In the dossier, the State government had said “Kakatiyan irrigation system was created near catchment of hills forming an integral part of temple environs”. The ICOMOS questioned why the mention of irrigation system did not find place within the existing property of Ramappa Temple, despite it being “integral”. The State replied though the irrigation was important to understand the culture of Kakatiyas, it did not form a part of its architecture. It also said that the historic irrigation system were under the management of the State government.

The ICOMOS also sought information regarding the management plan and the risk preparedness since there was a risk of damage to Ramappa. The State said that a management plan was being prepared and that it would be submitted by December 31.

