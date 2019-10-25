T Sriranga Rao appointed chief of Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Thursday appointed the chairman and two members for the Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC). T Sriranga Rao has been named as the new chairman of the ERC and the other two members are MD Manohar Raju (technical) and Bandaru Krishnaiah (finance).

The term of the panel is five years with effect from the date the members take charge or till they attain the age of 65 years, according to orders issues by the special chief secretary, energy, Ajay Mishra.

Sriranga Rao is a practising advocate and was the co-convener of Telangana Advocates JAC. He actively participated in the separate Telangana agitation. He was also AP State Vidyarthi Janata Dal convenor between 1989-92.