Youngster gets 10-year jail for raping 6-year-old boy

The doctors declared his wounds to be of grievous nature and that he was subjected to sodomy and was also given sutures to repair the Grade 2 tear.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another record conviction within 11 months, a 20-year-old rape accused man was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of `3,000 for performing unnatural sex and raping a six-year-old boy in January this year.

The judgment was delivered in record time by the 1st Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge cum Special judge for trial of cases under POCSO at the Bharosa centre by Kunchala Suneetha on Thursday.

The offender, Mohammed Afroz Khan, a 20-year-old worked at a snooker parlour in Hafeez Baba Nagar and preyed on the toddler at late night hours when the toddler was out with his friends at a colony nearby. The offender was not directly known to the victim and kidnapped him while he was playing on the park and raped him behind hillocks. The child returned home profusely bleeding and was shifted to Niloufer hospital for urgent medical help.

The doctors declared his wounds to be of grievous nature and that he was subjected to sodomy and was also given sutures to repair the Grade 2 tear. The police, meanwhile, launched a special drive to nab the accused and caught the accused 3 days later with tip offs. While he confessed to the crime, the prosecution team relied on forensic evidence and victim’s testimony to prove the accused guilty. The offender is sentenced under Section 5 (i) (m) of POCSO Act and Section 363 and 377 of IPC.

