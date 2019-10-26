‘Centre should intervene in RTC issue’, suggests TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar on Friday asked the State BJP leadership to persuade the Centre to mediate with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for an early resolution of the TSRTC employees’ strike issue.

The Congress leader said that mere lip service would not be of any use and wondered why the BJP leadership is keeping quiet on the strike except issuing statements. “There was no action at ground level to force the State government to end the strike,” he said.

“It is high time that the Centre brought pressure on the State government to break the deadlock,” Prabhakar said.