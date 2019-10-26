Hopeful Huzurnagar awaits KCR’s ‘Vijayotsava Sabha’

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: After giving their verdict in favour of TRS candidate S Saidi Reddy, the Huzurnagar people are now eagerly looking forward to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s ‘Vijayotsava Sabha’, which is scheduled for Saturday.

Right after the Election Commission declared the result of the Huzurnagar bypoll on Thursday, which saw Saidi Reddy defeat his nearest rival N Padmavathi Reddy of Congress with an overwhelming majority, Chandrasekhar Rao had revealed his plan to visit the constituency and thank the people for supporting the pink party.

The people of the constituency are awaiting the chief minister’s public meeting with a lot of hope, their hearts filled with optimism that the government would fulfil their aspirations as promised during the election campaigning.

The TRS had made promises aplenty, including setting up of junior colleges in each Mandal, providing irrigation water to the canal tail-end lands and funds for the development of all municipalities under the Huzurnagar constituency.

Since the voters believed the words of the TRS leaders and gave an emphatic victory to its candidate, the people are now expecting it to deliver on those promises. They are very hopeful that the chief minister will announce a number of sops and development works for the constituency during his ‘Vijayotsava Sabha’.

To arrive by road

According to officials, the chief minister will arrive in Huzurnagar by road on Saturday. He is scheduled to meet the local party leaders at Nakrekal and he will halt in Suryapet for lunch. Then he will proceed to Huzurnagar to take part in the ‘Vijayotsava Sabha at 6 pm.

Meanwhile, the administration and security agencies have made necessary arrangements for the chief minister’s visit.