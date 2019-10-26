Home States Telangana

It’s comeback for Congress in Maharashtra and Haryana: Mohammed Ali Shabbir

Similarly, the Congress party has performed well in the bye-elections for Assembly seats in 17 States, he said.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former minister and former Leader of Opposition in Telangana Legislative Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir said that the Congress party has made an impressive comeback in the just-concluded Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana States. Similarly, the Congress party has performed well in the bye-elections for Assembly seats in 17 States, he said.

Addressing a news conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday, he said that the Congress not only won  more number of seats this time but its vote share too has increased significantly compared to 2014. He said that ‘BJP had failed to lure voters in name of Article 370’.

“The voters gave preference to State issues and expressed faith in Congress party and its ally, Nationalist Congress Party,” he said while adding that the  Congress  was able to win three out of six Assembly seats in Gujarat by-elections, which clearly shows that the party was making a strong comeback and this would improve further in the days to come.

