Maharashtra, Haryana poll results should be a wake-up call for BJP: Asaduddin Owaisi

Owaisi was also visibly pleased about their party’s maiden win in the Kishanganj Assembly constituency in Bihar.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | Facebook/Asaduddin Owaisi)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi reasoned that the election results of Maharashtra and Haryana were not what the BJP expected because of their ‘polarisation’ politics and urged the national party to stop the same.

Speaking after the announcement of the results of Maharashtra Assembly elections, he said: “BJP was claiming they will get a clean sweep in Maharashtra. However, they did not get the results they expected. And for me, BJP lost in Haryana. They have to stop the politics of polarisation and focus on economy and rural distress.” He also termed the election results as a ‘wake-up call’ for BJP and said they were proof that ‘times were changing’  and the PM’s umpteenth number of rallies cannot ensure them a win.

“It is a wake-up call for the BJP, you cannot win on Prime Minister Modi’s popularity every time. Despite the fact that the Prime Minister conducted 12 to 15 rallies in Haryana, they did not get the expected results. So things are changing and fast,” Owaisi said.

Owaisi was also visibly pleased about their party’s maiden win in the Kishanganj Assembly constituency in Bihar. “Our maiden electoral win in Bihar is an important one. We not only defeated the BJP but also pushed the incumbent Congress to the third position.”

As for their loss from the Aurangabad and Byculla Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra, Owaisi said, “We expected to do much better but we accept the people’s mandate in Maharashtra respectfully”He also criticised the Congress. “I feel Congress party did not work hard in Maharashtra, in Haryana too,” Owaisi said.

AIMIM leaders meet GHMC commissioner
Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, along with six-party MLAs, held a meeting with GHMC commissioner Lokesh Kumar over the initiation of pending works in Old City and the deteriorating condition of sanitation in their constituencies. The party leaders also pointed out the bad condition of roads in the seven constituencies, need of developmental works including widening of roads, and asked the GHMC commissioner to begin the works as soon as possible

