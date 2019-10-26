Home States Telangana

Telangana government to promote use of AI in multiple sectors, says KTR

Nasscom president Debjani Ghosh, IT Minister KT Rama Rao and IT secretary Jayesh Ranjan at a meeting on artificial intelligence in Hyderabad on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To promote applications of artificial intelligence (AI) in various sectors like agriculture, urban transportation and healthcare,  the Telangana government will declare 2020 as the year of Artificial Intelligence (AI),  IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said here on Friday.

During a meeting with Nasscom president Debjani Ghosh at Pragathi Bhavan, KTR said that the government would host a series of events throughout the year centred around the theme of AI in collaboration with Nasscom.

He also highlighted various innovative technological initiatives that the State government has taken up. “Telangana government is continuing to attract investors from companies which are setting up their R&D and technology development centres in emerging technologies such as IoT, AI, machine learning, cyber security, and blockchain,” the minister said.

“Telangana government is happy to collaborate with Nasscom in bridging the skill gap in these emerging tech sectors,” he added.

Ghosh reiterated that Nasscom would be delighted to collaborate with State government in launching AI applications in various sectors and also creating an ecosystem for startups to implement these AI applications.

Ghosh informed that Nasscom was preparing a list of new job roles in the emerging technology space.  ‘‘Nasscom would also be interested in partnering with the Telangana government on open data initiative and also in imparting skills to youngsters interested in working in data sciences,’’ she said.  IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan was present.

