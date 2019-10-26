Telangana High Court delivers flurry of decisions

By Express News Service

HC to hear municipal election cases on Oct 31

Stating that the Telangana High Court division bench has recently dismissed the PILs filed alleging irregularities in pre-poll process regarding conduct of municipal elections in the State, the Telangana government on Friday urged the single judge to dismiss all the municipal cases pending before him wherein an interim stay was granted earlier on conduct of election to more than 70 municipalities. In this regard, Additional Advocate General J Ramachandra Rao made a mention before Justice Challa Kodanda Ram seeking dismissal of all the municipal election-related cases pending before him and to pave way for the conduct of election to the municipalities. Raising an objection to the submissions of the AAG, the petitioners’ counsels urged the court not to come to a conclusion on the issue without resolving the objections raised in respect of pre-poll exercise relating to reservations, wards delimitation and so on. Justice Kodanda Ram then posted the matter to October 31 for hearing. On October 22, the division bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, dismissed the PILs filed seeking stay on issuance of notification to conduct elections to municipalities and municipal corporations which were due.

PILs ask HC to declare TSRTC strike as illegal

TWO more public interest litigation (PILs) petitions have been filed in the Telangana High Court, with a plea to declare the ongoing RTC strike as illegal and take action against the striking employees if they fail to resume their duties forthwith. Commuters across the State are forced to suffer due to the illegal indefinite strike, the petition said. Petitioners K Bhaskar Reddy, advocate from Medak district, and B Venkat Rao, a Hyderabad resident, submitted that the RTC employees went on strike despite the State government declaring it illegal and warning them of dismissal from service. But no stringent action was initiated against them for going through with the strike and causing great hardships to the commuters. Taking advantage of the illegal strike, even the auto and cab drivers are demanding more money and troubling the public, the petitioners alleged. They urged the court to direct the RTC employees’ unions to forthwith call off their strike and provide transportation facilities to the people. The matter is expected to come up for hearing next week.

Kukatpally court told to grant bail to Ravi Prakash

In a relief to former CEO of TV9 channel V Ravi Prakash, the Telangana High Court on Friday directed the IX Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Court at Kukatpally in Rangareddy district to consider his bail application and release him on bail after the latter executes personal bond for a sum of `15,000 with two sureties for a like sum each. Justice G Sri Devi passed this order in the petition filed by Prakash with a plea to grant a stay on all further proceedings in the case registered against him at Cybercrime police station, Cyberabad and to release him on bail. Petitioner’s counsel T Pradyumna Kumar Reddy told the court that his client was arrested by the police on charges of alleged fake email ID creation and was lodged in Chanchalguda prison.

OU, TS LAWCET asked to give admission to aspirant

The Telangana High Court on Friday directed the Osmania University and TS LAWCET to provide admission to the petitioner candidate in three years LLB course for 2019-20 academic year, and made it clear that such admission would be subject to the outcome of the present petition.Justice T Vinod Kumar passed this interim order in the petition filed by P Saritha, an aspirant from the city, complaining that the authorities of Osmania University and TS LAWCET have rejected her candidature for admission into law course in spite of submission of necessary certificates. She sought court directions to the authorities concerned for giving her admission into three years LLB course in law colleges affiliated to Osmania University.