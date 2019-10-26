Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar asks Railway Minister to give more jobs 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar requested Railway Minister Piyush Goel to provide jobs to local Telangana youths, in a letter to the Union Minister to this effect on Friday.

“I wish to draw your attention to the serious issue of loss of employment opportunity to the ITI youths belonged to Telangana. The Central government under its flagship programme of Skill India and under Act Apprentice Act, 1961 is providing the unemployed ITI completed youth to undergo Apprenticeship in various government and Public Sector Units. Railways are also taking the huge number of act apprentices under this scheme,” Vinod Kumar said.

“Of late, it is observed that despite clear instruction from the Railway Board, the notification issued for a section of Act Apprentice in SCR is not being provided with the mandatory condition of registration of candidates in the local employment exchange. This is causing indirect loss to ITI completed youth of the region,” Vinod Kumar said.

Vinod Kumar requested the Railway Minister to direct the general manager of South Central Railway to have the matter examined and take action to issue the ensuing Act Apprentice notification with clear condition of ‘registering in the local employment exchange under SCR jurisdiction’.