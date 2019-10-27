Home States Telangana

Adivasi men in Telangana use Dandari-Ghusadi to dance their way to girls’ hearts

The moves by the Ghusadis are but an imitation of the movements of various wild animals and cattle, a fact that points towards the integral bond that the tribe retains with nature.

Published: 27th October 2019 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

In this picture, men don their traditional attires, complete with the majestic peacock headgear.

In this picture, men don their traditional attires, complete with the majestic peacock headgear. (Photo | EPS)

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD: It's that time of the year again. The Dandari-Ghusadi dance season of Raj Gond and Kolam tribals of Adilabad district has begun. In the 14 days preceding Deepavali, Adivasi bachelors who want to get married choose to be part of the Dandari dance group in their village. In an exhilarating visual display of folk art, the troupes visit other villages and dance away the night, in a bid to strengthen their cultural bonds with each other.

On the occasion, eligible men don their traditional attires, complete with the majestic peacock headgear, and visit their neighbouring villages after bring invited by community members. Upon entering the thanda, they dance the night away to the tune of various musical instruments.

Each Dandari troupe consists of around 15 - 20 members. The Ghusadis are typically comprised of around five men, who dance in the inner circle, while the Dandaris form the outer periphery. While the Dandaris form a circle holding two small sticks and moving with the rhythm, the Ghusadis — considered the embodiment of god — perform a dance of their own.

The moves by the Ghusadis are but an imitation of the movements of various wild animals and cattle, a fact that points towards the integral bond that the tribe retains with nature. The simultaneous singing and dancing engrosses the entire audience — including, of course, young girls of marriageable age. The girls watch the performance and then expresses their interest in a boy of their liking. Thus moves forward a potential marital alliance.

“This annual tradition is a very important part of our culture, and it is necessary that we preserve it. This year, the government has officially identified Dandari-Ghusadi festival and sanctioned Rs 1 crore for the celebrations. We are grateful for that,” said Kova Daulath Rao, a local.

Asifabad Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu, Zilla Parishad chairperson Kova Laxmi and Asifabad MLA Attram Sakku on Saturday distributed funds provided by the government among the troupes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dandari Ghusadi dance Telangana tribal dance Telangana tribal
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Agartala Border Security Force soldiers light candles during Diwali celebrations near the international border fence on October 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Diwali 2019 in photos | This is how India celebrated the festival of lights
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp