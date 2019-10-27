Adivasi men in Telangana use Dandari-Ghusadi to dance their way to girls’ hearts

S Raja Reddy By

ADILABAD: It's that time of the year again. The Dandari-Ghusadi dance season of Raj Gond and Kolam tribals of Adilabad district has begun. In the 14 days preceding Deepavali, Adivasi bachelors who want to get married choose to be part of the Dandari dance group in their village. In an exhilarating visual display of folk art, the troupes visit other villages and dance away the night, in a bid to strengthen their cultural bonds with each other.

On the occasion, eligible men don their traditional attires, complete with the majestic peacock headgear, and visit their neighbouring villages after bring invited by community members. Upon entering the thanda, they dance the night away to the tune of various musical instruments.

Each Dandari troupe consists of around 15 - 20 members. The Ghusadis are typically comprised of around five men, who dance in the inner circle, while the Dandaris form the outer periphery. While the Dandaris form a circle holding two small sticks and moving with the rhythm, the Ghusadis — considered the embodiment of god — perform a dance of their own.

The moves by the Ghusadis are but an imitation of the movements of various wild animals and cattle, a fact that points towards the integral bond that the tribe retains with nature. The simultaneous singing and dancing engrosses the entire audience — including, of course, young girls of marriageable age. The girls watch the performance and then expresses their interest in a boy of their liking. Thus moves forward a potential marital alliance.

“This annual tradition is a very important part of our culture, and it is necessary that we preserve it. This year, the government has officially identified Dandari-Ghusadi festival and sanctioned Rs 1 crore for the celebrations. We are grateful for that,” said Kova Daulath Rao, a local.

Asifabad Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu, Zilla Parishad chairperson Kova Laxmi and Asifabad MLA Attram Sakku on Saturday distributed funds provided by the government among the troupes.