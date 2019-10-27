Chigurupati murder: Telangana HC quashes accused police’s plea

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a setback to the three accused police officers in the crime committed by prime accused K Rakesh Reddy, who had illegally murdered NRI businessman Dr Jayaram Chigurupati on Jan 31 this year, the Telangana High Court dismissed the petitions filed by the officers challenging the charge memo proceedings issued by the Director-General of Police for having departmental proceedings against them for their involvement in the case.

“Fundamentally, it is a settled principle of law that disciplinary action should not be stopped merely because a criminal case is pending and should be concluded as expeditiously as possible. Petitioners should cooperate in early conclusion of disciplinary proceedings”, the Court noted.

Justice P Naveen Rao was passing this order recently in petitions filed separately by DSP S Malla Reddy, police inspectors M Rambabu and S Srinivasulu, who were now placed under suspension, seeking direction to the disciplinary authority to defer conduct of departmental proceedings against them till the conclusion of the trial in the above case.

The petitioners’ counsels contended that the nature of charge in the departmental proceedings was similar to that of the allegations made in criminal proceedings and, therefore, disciplinary authority ought to have deferred conducting departmental proceedings till conclusion of trial in the case.

On the other hand, the government counsel contended that there was no bar in conducting departmental proceedings because the accused were also involved in criminal proceedings.

After hearing both sides, Justice Naveen Rao held that the disciplinary proceedings and criminal proceedings operated in two different fields.