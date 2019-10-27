Home States Telangana

Chigurupati murder: Telangana HC quashes accused police’s plea

After hearing both sides, Justice Naveen Rao held that the disciplinary proceedings and criminal proceedings operated in two different fields.

Published: 27th October 2019 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a setback to the three accused police officers in the crime committed by prime accused K Rakesh Reddy, who had illegally murdered NRI businessman Dr Jayaram Chigurupati on Jan 31 this year, the Telangana High Court dismissed the petitions filed by the officers challenging the charge memo proceedings issued by the Director-General of Police for having departmental proceedings against them for their involvement in the case.

“Fundamentally, it is a settled principle of law that disciplinary action should not be stopped merely because a criminal case is pending and should be concluded as expeditiously as possible. Petitioners should cooperate in early conclusion of disciplinary proceedings”, the Court noted.

Justice P Naveen Rao was passing this order recently in petitions filed separately by DSP S Malla Reddy, police inspectors M Rambabu and S Srinivasulu, who were now placed under suspension, seeking direction to the disciplinary authority to defer conduct of departmental proceedings against them till the conclusion of the trial in the above case.

The petitioners’ counsels contended that the nature of charge in the departmental proceedings was similar to that of the allegations made in criminal proceedings and, therefore, disciplinary authority ought to have deferred conducting departmental proceedings till conclusion of trial in the case. 

On the other hand, the government counsel contended that there was no bar in conducting departmental proceedings because the accused were also involved in criminal proceedings.

After hearing both sides, Justice Naveen Rao held that the disciplinary proceedings and criminal proceedings operated in two different fields.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jayaram Chigurupati Telangana High Court Telangana murder
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Agartala Border Security Force soldiers light candles during Diwali celebrations near the international border fence on October 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Diwali 2019 in photos | This is how India celebrated the festival of lights
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp