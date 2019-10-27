Home States Telangana

No more delays in 2BHK scheme work, Telangana ministers tell officials

Officials further instructed to see that beneficiaries who gave up their lands receive priority in house allocation.

Published: 27th October 2019 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Minister KT Rama Rao holds a meeting on 2BHK scheme in Hyderabad.

Minister KT Rama Rao holds a meeting on 2BHK scheme in Hyderabad.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has directed the State Housing Department and the GHMC to speed up the construction of the double bedroom houses in the State. In order to review the progress of the 2BHK houses that are in various stages of construction across the State, Housing Minister V Prashanth Reddy, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao and Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav held a meeting on Saturday at the Pragathi Bhavan, with the district collectors and other senior officials of departments concerned. In the meeting, the ministers directed the officials to speed up the works without any further delays.

Minister KT Rama Rao informed the Housing Minister that works were going at a brisk pace for the one lakh houses in GHMC limits, with nearly 70 per cent of construction works already completed. As of the remaining 30 per cent, the officials were told to speed up the works. They were also urged to speed up other works such as laying of stormwater drains, sewerage lines, street lights, roads, etc.

It was decided in the meeting that the housing constructions taken up in Hyderabad should be completed on priority. The officials were asked to see that beneficiaries who had given up their lands for 2BHK houses receive them on priority. For the houses that have been completed under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission and the Valmiki Ambedkar Awas Yojana schemes in the city, the list of beneficiaries will be finalised in a month. The ministers also reviewed the scheme’s progress in other parts of the State. They asked the district collectors and the housing department officials to maintain transparency while choosing beneficiaries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Telangana 2BHK housing scheme
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Agartala Border Security Force soldiers light candles during Diwali celebrations near the international border fence on October 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Diwali 2019 in photos | This is how India celebrated the festival of lights
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp