Only 218 police personnel for every one lakh people in Telangana

Bureau of Police Research & Devpt data says Telangana stands 19th in country in terms of personnel.

Published: 27th October 2019 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana police

Telangana Police, Representational image. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State police department that prides itself for effective policing and law and order control has merely 218 police personnel for every one lakh people in the State. Though the figure is much higher than that of Andhra Pradesh, as per the data on police organisations (2018) released by the Bureau of Police Research and Development, Telangana stands 19th in the country in terms of personnel numbers.

Manipur tops the country with over 1,255 police personnel per lakh population. Telangana, meanwhile, has 1.47 police persons per every square kilometre; further, each of them is responsible for the protection of over 458 citizens in the State.

Ranked fourth in terms of vacancies, the State has a shortage of 30,345 police personnel, after Uttar Pradesh (1,28,952), Bihar (50,291) and West Bengal (48,981). Andhra Pradesh is at a better position with only 17,933 vacancies.

Further, the State has a slightly higher ratio when compared to the national average of Police per Lakh Population Ratio (PPR) against the Sanctioned Total Police, during the year 2017. The said ratio is 192.95.
However, the State fares well in terms of the national average of Population per Policemen — the number being 518.27.

With regard to each police personnel guarding an area of square kilometre, the national average is 1.27 km per police personnel, indicating that each policeman/woman in Telangana is protecting more people than they are supposed to. Presence of Police per 100 sq. km. Area Ratio (PAR) in the country during the year 2017 is 78.45, while there are only 41.14 police persons in Telangana. This is close to half of the national average.

