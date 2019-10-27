Home States Telangana

Return gifts worth Rs 100 crore follow result of Huzurnagar byelection

Without using harsh words against his opponents, Rao talked about putting Huzurnagar on the path of development.

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao with S Saidi Reddy in Huzurnagar.

By A Seshacharyulu
Express News Service

HUZURNAGAR: Two days after TRS candidate S Saidi Reddy won the Huzurnagar bypoll with a huge margin, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday presented several return gifts to the people of the segment.

Addressing a Vijayotsava Sabha here, Rao announced benefits worth around Rs 100 crore for Huzurnagar segment, including an Outer Ring Road and a Tank Bund for the town headquarters.

Funds — ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 crore — will be released from the CM’s Special Development Fund to all 134 gram panchayats, seven mandals and two municipalities in the segment. This would be given in addition to the regular Central and State government grants.

“Your mandate infused me with joy. Thanks. You gave a solid and clear victory. Just saying thank you is not sufficient. I have to reward Huzurnagar,” the chief minister said.

Rao also focussed on the irrigation sector in the segment. He directed Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy to tour the segment in the first week of November along with all MLAs and irrigation engineers and study the irrigation system. Based on their study, the government will provide water to the entire segment, Rao said. He also promised that cement-lining would be done in irrigation canals of Huzurnagar.

The chief minister also said he would soon visit John Pahad Dargah and Narasimha Swamy temple in Mattapalli, and development of both these tourist sites would be taken up.

