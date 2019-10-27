Home States Telangana

‘TRS men may have threatened voters’: Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy

Coming down heavily on TRS, Revanth alleged that the TRS government was snatching away people’s freedom in the guise of providing welfare.

Published: 27th October 2019 07:58 AM

Revanth Reddy

Congress MP A Revanth Reddy. (Vinay Madapu | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the Congress is trying to analyse the reason behind its shocking defeat in the Huzurnagar Assembly bypoll, Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy suspect that the people of the constituency were threatened and pressurised by the ruling TRS to vote for their candidate.

According to him, the pink party has nothing to do with the victory of its candidate S Saidi Reddy, as he registered the win without the campaigning of party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, working president KT Rama Rao or finance minister T Harish Rao. He claimed that even though the people of Huzurnagar voted for the TRS candidate, they would still not receive any benefit from the government.

“The TRS candidate won in Kodangal, where they had promised to take up a lot of development. But nothing has happened there so far. In fact, even in the constituencies being represented by TRS for a long time, no development has taken place so far. TRS only wants votes. They forget everything as soon as they win the seat. The same thing will happen in Huzurnagar too,” he alleged.

Coming down heavily on TRS, Revanth alleged that the TRS government was snatching away people’s freedom in the guise of providing welfare.

