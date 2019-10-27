Home States Telangana

‘We brought them here, bred them, fed them — now we’re afraid of them’: Hyderabad birds enthusiast

Feral pigeon, the kind seen commonly in the city, is a subspecies of the rock dove and domestic pigeons.

Published: 27th October 2019 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Pigeons spotted on the top of the building at tank bund.

Pigeons spotted on the top of the building at tank bund. (Photo | Sathya keerthi, EPS)

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Feral pigeon, the kind seen commonly in the city, is a subspecies of the rock dove and domestic pigeons. “For rock dove, the habitat was the cliff and for domesticated one, it was vents, windowpane balconies, decks, and terraces. Their association with mankind has evolved overages. The high-rise buildings and monuments in Hyderabad serve as artificial cliffs for them to roost,” Secretary of Deccan Birders, M Shafaat Ullah, told TNIE.

Pigeons are the hallmark of heritage sites in Hyderabad city as well. Their omnipresence, however, has become a pest for the sites and monuments. Pigeon droppings rot the stucco work while also soiling the stonework. “The droppings make a mess where pigeons roost,” said an architect working at British Residency, Hyderabad. There is no denying pigeon droppings are unsightly and also difficult to clean.  

“Pigeons can be avoided by using these nets. They cannot be killed or relocated as they always come back after some time and most of the heritage buildings in the city have a space for them,” said INTACH, Hyderabad chapter’s convenor, Anuradha Reddy.

Pigeons are granivorous birds and here in the city, they largely rely on the public for their food. “They normally feed in flocks and have become proficient in identifying such spots in open places, on pavements, and at places of worship,” noted Shafaat. Moreover, people who live in large residential apartments feed them and also leave some water outside if the birds were to get thirsty. Availability of excess food and water is a major reason for their rising population, says Shafaat.

However, today, the pigeons are nothing short of an invasive species for Hyderabad which cause diseases and create a nuisance in the everyday life of its residents.

But according to Shafaat, the birds are innocent and it’s not their fault that we as humans engineered our buildings so they can roost easily, nest and take refuge in them. “We brought them here, we bred them, we kept them in the city, we feed them and now we are afraid of them,” Shafaat pointed out.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anuradha Reddy Deccan Birders Hyderabad pigeon
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Agartala Border Security Force soldiers light candles during Diwali celebrations near the international border fence on October 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Diwali 2019 in photos | This is how India celebrated the festival of lights
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp