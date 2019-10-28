Home States Telangana

C Raghavachari, former editor of CPI-run 'Visaalandhra', passes away at 81

His body, which was initially kept was kept in CPI state headquarters Makhdhoom Bhavan, was later taken to 'Visalandhra' office in Vijayawada.

Published: 28th October 2019 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2019 02:10 PM

C Raghavachari

C Raghavachari

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prominent journalist and former editor of CPI-run daily 'Visaalandhra', C Raghavachari passed away today at 3 am in a private hospital here after a brief illness. He was 81.  

He is survived by his daughter Dr C Anupama, who runs a private hospital in Hyderabad.

Raghavachari was considered as one of the most distinguished journalists who worked for 'Visaalandhra' as its editor for 29 years.

He was born on September 10, 1939, in a traditional Sri Vaishnava family at Satapuram village of Palakurthi mandal in the Jangaon Taluqa of Warangal district (presently Jangaon district). He was well-versed in Sanskrit, Urdu, Telugu and English.

Raghavachari began his career as a student union leader in CPI's All India Students Federation and worked as its state (then united AP) president. A voracious reader and a prolific writer, he later became a journalist in 'Visalaandhra'. In a short span of time, he rose to become its editor.

A humble, down-to-earth person, Raghavachari was known for his in-depth knowledge in a wide array of subjects and his punchy editorials bore testimony to it.

He had been suffering from age-related ailments for some time now and was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad for treatment last week.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena president K Pawan Kalyan, state Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah and several others condoled the death of Raghavachari.

"Raghavachari believed in value-based journalism and it reflected in his writings. He had been an inspiration for the younger generations," the Chief Minister said in a condolence message.

Naidu said Raghavachari worked with integrity and was an exemplary journalist.

His body, which was initially kept was kept in CPI state headquarters Makhdhoom Bhavan, was later taken to 'Visaalandhra' office in Vijayawada for party functionaries and people to pay their last respects.  

As per his last wish, his body would be handed over to Siddhartha Hospital, Hyderabad to carry out research by medical students.

CPI National Secretary K Narayana, a long-time friend, expressed grief over the death of Raghavachari. He described him as a person of integrity and high moral standing. "He was respected by one and all, irrespective of political affiliations," Narayana stated.

(With PTI inputs)

