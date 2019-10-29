177 crore saplings planted across Telangana so far

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The first Cabinet sub-committee meeting on forests, chaired by Minister of Forests and Environment Indrakaran Reddy was conducted on Monday. It was revealed at the meeting that the State government has undertaken the plantation of 177 crore saplings across the State so far, in the five phases of Telangana Ku Haritha Haram.

The minister advised the forest department to take up the installation of CCTV cameras along the routes in forests that are vulnerable to encroachment, and also informed that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will soon take a decision on the issue regarding podu lands in the State.

The sub-committee also saw discussions being held on the districts with little forest cover. These districts include Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Gadwal, Jangaon, Warangal (Urban), Narayanpet, Suryapet and Yadadri.