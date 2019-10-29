Home States Telangana

Ahead of Telangana's seed valley project, Agriculture Minister to go on study tour to Germany

The Seed Development Corporation will open its selling centres in all districts of the state.

Published: 29th October 2019

Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy

Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy (File Picture |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana will soon have a ‘seed valley’ of its own, spanning 150 acres of land in Bandamylaram village of Medak district, 30 km away from Hyderabad. The proposed valley will have a seed research centre and testing laboratories. Apart from this, cold storages, training centres and stalls of various national and international seed companies will also be set up in the seed valley.

As part of the development of the proposed seed valley, a team led by Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy will tour Germany and Netherlands from October 29 to November 6. During their eight-day tour, they will study the Indo-German cooperation on seed sector development programme. Principal Secretary Agriculture C Parthasarathi and other officials will accompany the minister. During the visit, Niranjan Reddy will meet German officials and seek cooperation from them for the proposed seed valley. The minister will also study the seed valleys and seed processing centres in Germany and the Netherlands. 
Meanwhile, the agriculture department has set a target to produce 8.07 lakh quintals of seeds for Rabi season. The Seed Development Corporation will open its selling centres in all districts of the state.

At a review meeting on Monday, the agriculture minister directed officials to accord priority to the production of KNM 118, MTU 1010 and RNR 15048 varieties of seeds. Seeds of tomato, chillies and other vegetables will also be grown in the State. This season, the department has supplied 40,253 quintals of groundnut seed so far to farmers. 

TAGS
Medak district seed research centre Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy
